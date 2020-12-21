Match point 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Red, green and white...these are the colours of the Christmas season world-over. But giving it a quirky twist this festive season are city designers who are coming up with themed designs for men and women. Designer Laxmi Krishna’s all-red dress, and a saree with the print of all things Christmassy, can make you stand out at any themed party. The clothes were donned by Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha, who was recently in London for a movie shoot. “Harshika has always been a sweetheart and sport about experimenting with clothes,” says Krishna.

Harshika Poonacha in Laxmi Krishna’s

creation

This is not just any red dress, emphasises the designer who has put in a lot of thought into designing the dress. “If you observe closely, the dress has a lot of bows. Even Harshika’s hair has been styled to look like a bow. It’s a metaphorical way of saying that this Christmas, we accept ourselves the way we are,” explains Krishna.

While red is always the most preferred colour, many are also opting for an all-white look. Fashion designer Nagashree Gururaj says white is a classic colour and sometimes it’s wiser to downplay a tone to stand out. “White is my go-to colour, it’s difficult to go wrong with it. I came up with an all-white frilly, fairytale kind of gown,” says Gururaj, calling it an understated yet effective piece.

If girls are going to dress for the occasion, why should guys be left behind in this colour coordinated game? Fashion designer Riyaz Pasha, who specialises in menswear agrees that red and white are boldest colours but many are ready to experiment with it. “Men can always team a red blazer with red pants. It might sound bold and eccentric but you can always pair it separately for other occasions,” says Pasha, adding that when it comes to festivities, it is also important to dress according to the occasion to feel involved.