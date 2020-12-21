STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents protest across Bengaluru, seek clarity on schools' expenditure

More than 400 parents from across Bengaluru, with wards in CBSE, CISCE and SSLC schools, sat in protest at Mysore Bank Circle till Sunday noon, seeking redressal on the issue of fees.

Published: 21st December 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Parents gathered near Mysore Bank Circle to protest against schools that have threatened to stop classes and demanding full fees

Parents gathered near Mysore Bank Circle to protest against schools that have threatened to stop classes and demanding full fees. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : More than 400 parents from across Bengaluru, with wards in CBSE, CISCE and SSLC schools, sat in protest at Mysore Bank Circle till Sunday noon, seeking redressal on the issue of fees. They urged the government against issuing any order to collect second term fees, and demanded a clear picture of the expenditure schools have incurred.

Shakeel, a parent, told The New Indian Express that they are demanding transparency in expenditure for at least two years, and are only learning about inconsistencies in fees as time passes. Shakeel added that several students have been denied access to online classes. 

The fee problem is stark in these economically difficult times. For the second time in a month, parents are approaching the education minister for redressal.

Shakeel said that neither the letter to the CMO, nor the education minister on November 17, or the one to the commissioner of public instruction on November 27 received any response. Parents had earlier listed an array of issues to be addressed, but failing redressal, they are now demanding clarity on tuition fee.

"Earlier, schools were asked to charge only tuition fees. Now, the government has asked schools to collect fees for one term, but there is no clarity on what that means. There was sufficient evidence that 10-30 per cent of teachers and staff are laid off, and salaries cut by about 50 per cent," said Shakeel.

Since schools have conducted only online classes, fees should be reduced by 25 per cent, they said. Parents have also demanded legal action against private corporate schools restricting online classes.

