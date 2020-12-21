Staying in touch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a time where closeness loses to caution, this performance makes one ponder about the human need for intimacy. Called the Rorschach Touch, the piece explores one’s perception towards human connection through different characters, movement and narratives. It is choreographed by Diya Naidu and performed by Akshata Joshi, Asha Ponikiewska, Masoom Parmar, Nihal Pasha, Niranjan Harish and Pia Bunglowala.

“Untouchability has always been an issue in India and with the pandemic, there’s a new layer to this. The piece looks at normalising touch and showing people that humans have always been tactile beings – grown men in villages walk with their pinkies intwined, we show affection by hugging our parents, etc. It’s a part of our culture and we must not forget it,” explains Parmar.The piece was originally conceptualised in 2014 and has since then been performed 30 times in its various stages of development.

While Parmar has been a part of the lineup since 2017, Bunglowala joined two years ago. Every performance, however, is different, she says. The performers have been reduced from 10 to 6 and some scenes have been reworked due to Covid-19 safety measures taking precedence. “In one scene, another performer and I play two young girls. Since the piece is immersive, we would rely on audience interaction, where our characters would tease them in non-threatening ways. We’ve reworked this part to be on the safer side,” explains Bunglowala.

In older versions, which took place before the pandemic, the performers form a circle with the audience as part of the act. This portion too has been tweaked. “This is a strange year to be performing something on touch but we wanted to do our own version of it. So for the ending ritual, we are going to show the audience that every touch may not be contact, but every contact is touch. We can show them this experience through verbal cues,” says Parmar. Tickets (`500 on Instamojo) limited to 10 attendees. It takes place at The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar, on Dec. 23, at 12.30pm and 4pm.