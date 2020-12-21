STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trunk call : Now, a drive to remove nails and staples from trees 

This B’luru NGO is striving to make the trees of the city healthier, with a drive to remove nails and staples from them.

The NGO plans to conduct such exercises in many parts of the city. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It may be good to plant saplings and increase the city’s green cover but it is important to take care of the existing trees as well. Planning for a better start to the new year, city-based NGO Team Hasiru is conducting a drive to remove iron nails, staples, posters, and advertisements stuck on trees, which, they say, hinders the internal structure of trees. The initiative, which will be taking place near Netkalappa Circle, Basavanagudi on Dec. 27 at 8.30am, is also open for citizens to join in.

The old trees on the road are filled with staples and iron nails that hold onto advertisement pamphlets about paying guests, tutors, etc. While most of these are torn after a few days, the nails on the tree trunks remain neglected.

“This is just abuse for the tree. People find it easier to staple the advertisements to the trunk without taking responsibility to remove it. What people don’t understand is that this negligence hampers the growth and lifespan of the tree,” explains Chirag S Rao, co-founder and managing trustee of Team Hasiru. Ironically, he adds, people even staple fliers with quotes about protecting trees while they themselves do the opposite. 

The initiative is also open for the public to join in. In the past, citizens have reached out to the team to show their concern. “Not everyone is irresponsible. There are many people who are concerned about the environment. So, we have kept the initiative open to those interested,” says Rao, adding that the MLA of Basavanagudi, LA Ravi Subramanya, is going to be the chief guest of the event. 

The project is done in collaboration with BBMP and the MLA’s Basavanagudi office. Future plans will see them trying the initiative in different areas too. “We are planning to organise this endeavour throughout Bengaluru to ensure protection of existing greenery,” says Sharath T P, co-founder of the NGO.

