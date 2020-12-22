STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
187 people arrested for sparking Bengaluru violence, says Karnataka Deputy CM 

The NIA in a statement said that 187 accused persons have been arrested, so far in this case.

22nd December 2020

A scene of the August 11 violence | file photo

By ANI

BENGALURU: While appreciating the efforts of the police in the state, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ashwathnarayan CN, on Tuesday informed that a total of 187 people have been arrested for sparking Bengaluru riots in August.

The minister tweeted, "In line with our commitment to punish those responsible for the Bengaluru riots, our government under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's leadership has been offering complete support to the National Investigation Agency's investigation. Commendable that 17 people have been arrested yesterday taking total arrests to 187!"

On December 21, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 17 accused belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru on August 11 this year.

The NIA in a statement said that 187 accused persons have been arrested, so far in this case. On August 12 this year, the Deputy CM expressed anguish on the incident of Bengaluru riots that took place on the night of August 11-12.

He had tweeted, "Every rioter and arsonist involved in any way in last night's disturbances will be hunted down by our government no matter where they hide. The scale and organized nature of the violence confirm that it was entirely orchestrated by these jihadi elements.'The minister had also spoken about the alleged appeasement politics of Congress Party.

"This violence is a direct fallout of the Indian National Congress (INC)'s appeasement politics as well as the internal squabbles of their own party. Shockingly, the person who posted the incendiary content was an INC party worker himself", he added.

"This incident created fear among law abiding innocent citizens and has caused immense damage to public and private property", he added.

On the night of August 11, violence broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post. 2 died, 110 arrested on the spot and around 60 Police personnel got injured. As per Bengaluru Police Commissioner, accused Naveen was arrested "for sharing derogatory post". 

TAGS
Ashwathnarayan CN SDPI PFI Bengaluru violence NIA
