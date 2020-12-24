STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gets decked up for Christmas

Colours, cakes and carols bring some much-needed cheer amid low-key celebrations and renewed
fear of the pandemic. 

Published: 24th December 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

On the other hand, All Saints Church has cancelled the mass this year.

On the other hand, All Saints Church has cancelled the mass this year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The imposement of the night curfew, between 10.00 pm and 6.00 am till January 2 amid fear of the new strain of coronavirus, has come as a dampener to many. Ahead of Christmas, many were planning to head to churches, however, places of worship themselves are changing plans. 

St. Mark’s Cathedral, which had planned to conduct midnight mass on December 24 at 11.30 pm, is now planning to hold it between 7.00 pm and 8.00 pm on the same day.

On the other hand, All Saints Church has cancelled the mass this year. “We will have the service at 6:30 am and 8:30am on December 25,” says Ronald Fernandez, one of the standing members of the church. 

Staying on the side of caution, Wesley English Church called off their night service programme two weeks ago.

“We took this step in light of how the Covid scenario has been playing out and based on the directive of our bishop,” says the church’s secretary Bindu Paul. On Christmas morning, the church will have a service at 9am, wherein the premises can accommodate 120 people with social distancing.

The service will also be telecast online. Infant Jesus Church in Viveknagar which had planned Christmas eve service at 6.00 pm on December 24 and Christmas service at 7.00 am on December 25 will go ahead with their plans. St Andrew’s Church too has kept the eve service at 6.00 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
St. Mark’s Cathedral Christmas
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp