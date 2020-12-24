Government sits on pile of fertile silt, invites citizens to take it away for 'free' from Varthur Lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is sitting on piles of highly fertile silt and with nowhere to put it, has invited citizens to take how much they need. Removed from Varthur Lake, the silt is highly fertile. With few options on disposing it, Bangalore Development Authority decided last week to permit individuals and farmers to take any quantity they want, at no charge.

It issued an order inviting applications for silt on Monday and appointed a nodal officer to oversee the process. So far, around eight farmers from areas such as Attibele and SArjapura on the outskirts of the city have made inquiries.

“Basic assessment has shown that 12 lakh cubic metres of silt is to be disposed. Applicants will have to give a written application for the quantity they want and the purpose it is required for. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee will scrutinise the applications and decide who will be given silt. We also have to ensure that there is no commercial sale by the people who procure it,” the official added.

“Even though IISc has checked the silt quality from Bellandur and Varthur lakes, we will wait for a report from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board before we start the exercise of handing over silt to people,” a BDA official said.

The BDA is also contemplating contacting other departments such as horticulture, agriculture and even Hopcoms, who are in direct touch with farmers to procure the silt as it is rich in nutrients. Many citizens and resident welfare groups living around Varthur lake or those who are working on its revival are also looking for people who are in need of silt for gardening and farming. Citizens are also contacting roof-top gardening associations and nurseries who can use the silt.