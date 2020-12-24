STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RPF cop saves life of girl who tried to kill self 

The Bengaluru Division personnel on Wednesday saved the life of a young girl who tried to kill herself in a similar fashion as her family did not allow her to pursue studies.

Published: 24th December 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) cop saving the life of a woman who tried to end her life on the railway tracks near Gotahalli railway station,  a Head Constable attached to the Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam (SSPN) railway station in Bengaluru Division on Wednesday saved the life of a young girl who tried to kill herself in a similar fashion as her family did not allow her to pursue studies.

According to an RPF official, V G Venkatesh, patrolling at SSPN station, noticed her lying down on the railway tracks. "The cop counselled her and took her to safety. He gave her food and water and learnt she had left her home in Ananthapuram district in Andhra Pradesh. She explained tried to commit suicide due to depression and fights at home as her parents were not allowing her to pursue further studies," the official said. 

The cop contacted her father and asked him to come to the station. The man was counselled about the importance of educating a girl child. The girl's father conveyed his gratitude to the RPF for rescuing his daughter, the official added. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide attempt RPF
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp