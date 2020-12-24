RPF cop saves life of girl who tried to kill self 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) cop saving the life of a woman who tried to end her life on the railway tracks near Gotahalli railway station, a Head Constable attached to the Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam (SSPN) railway station in Bengaluru Division on Wednesday saved the life of a young girl who tried to kill herself in a similar fashion as her family did not allow her to pursue studies.

According to an RPF official, V G Venkatesh, patrolling at SSPN station, noticed her lying down on the railway tracks. "The cop counselled her and took her to safety. He gave her food and water and learnt she had left her home in Ananthapuram district in Andhra Pradesh. She explained tried to commit suicide due to depression and fights at home as her parents were not allowing her to pursue further studies," the official said.

The cop contacted her father and asked him to come to the station. The man was counselled about the importance of educating a girl child. The girl's father conveyed his gratitude to the RPF for rescuing his daughter, the official added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)