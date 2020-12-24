School reopening in Karnataka: All hands on deck

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Classes 10 and 12 to resume offline lessons from January 1, interdepartmental coordination for the reopening is under way. Terming the SSLC exams a “trailer”, Minister for Primary and Secondary Edcuation Suresh Kumar told The New Indian Express that the bigger picture that is to emerge is reopening of schools amid a pandemic.

He convened a meeting with ZP CEOs, Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers on Wednesday, to discuss preparations. SOPs have been conveyed to taluk officers and will be communicated to the cluster level in three or four days, he said. DDPIs and DDPUs have been asked to meet managements of private schools and colleges to guide them on safe conduct of classes. Confidence-building measures will be undertaken for students and parents.

Schools have been allowed to use their School Development and Monitoring Committee funds for purchase of thermal scanners and hygiene equipment. Other departments will chip in for other expenses. For instance, the panchayat will ensure cleanliness of toilets, and Scouts and Guides have volunteered to help schools implement SOPs in their precincts. Philanthropists are also stepping up to provide sanitation equipment, Kumar said.

While government high schools have sufficient toilets for boys and girls, those that don’t are having toilets built under the RDPR’s Parihaar scheme. Hostels run by the social welfare department are also getting ready to open while the transport department is preparing passes for students.

No Covid duty for teachers

After the CEO of Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat raised the issue of teachers on Covid duty, the BBMP Commissioner and Commissioner for Public Instruction have been asked to relieve all SSLC and Vidyagama teachers of pandemic duty, Kumar said. All teachers must get a Covid-negative report 72 hours before they join school.

Test not must for students

Kumar said a Covid test will not be mandatory for around 16 lakh Class 10 and 12. Students who develop symptoms will be sent to an isolation room before being taken to hospital.

UPSC may adopt state’s SSLC SOP: Minister

Bengaluru: The SSLC exam held amid the pandemic is being considered as Karnataka’s beacon for others to follow. Minister Suresh Kumar said Azim Premji University has been asked to study how the exam was conducted. There was not a single Covid-19 case due to the examination, the minister claimed. The model is gaining popularity, he said, adding that the UPSC went through the SOP and has decided to use it for its own exams. Both the Karnataka HC and the apex court, Kumar said, appreciated the SOP for the SSLC exam.

High-speed internet for govt schools soon

Bengaluru: High-speed internet will come to government schools, with the help of BharathNet, Minister Suresh Kumar said. The project will be rolled out across the state over a year. He said the adopt-a-school initiative to equip government schools with technology is gaining steam, and the IT sector is also being roped in. The government is looking at reaching nearly 5 lakh SSLC students. He said midday meals will not be provided as the Centre has not permitted it, but it will be discussed with the Technical Advisory Committee.

