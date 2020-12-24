STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

School reopening in Karnataka: All hands on deck

Schools have been allowed to use their School Development and Monitoring Committee funds for purchase of thermal scanners and hygiene equipment.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Reopening of schools will be a bigger challenge than the SSLC exam. (Photo | Express)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Classes 10 and 12 to resume offline lessons from January 1, interdepartmental coordination for the reopening is under way. Terming the SSLC exams a “trailer”, Minister for Primary and Secondary Edcuation Suresh Kumar told The New Indian Express that the bigger picture that is to emerge is reopening of schools amid a pandemic.

He convened a meeting with ZP CEOs, Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers on Wednesday, to discuss preparations. SOPs have been conveyed to taluk officers and will be communicated to the cluster level in three or four days, he said. DDPIs and DDPUs have been asked to meet managements of private schools and colleges to guide them on safe conduct of classes. Confidence-building measures will be undertaken for students and parents.

Schools have been allowed to use their School Development and Monitoring Committee funds for purchase of thermal scanners and hygiene equipment.  Other departments will chip in for other expenses. For instance, the panchayat will ensure cleanliness of toilets, and Scouts and Guides have volunteered to help schools implement SOPs in their precincts. Philanthropists are also stepping up to provide sanitation equipment, Kumar said.

While government high schools have sufficient toilets for boys and girls, those that don’t are having toilets built under the RDPR’s Parihaar scheme. Hostels run by the social welfare department are also getting ready to open while the transport department is preparing passes for students.

No Covid duty for teachers
After the CEO of Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat raised the issue of teachers on Covid duty, the BBMP Commissioner and Commissioner for Public Instruction have been asked to relieve all SSLC and Vidyagama teachers of pandemic duty, Kumar said. All teachers must get a Covid-negative report 72 hours before they join school.

Test not must for students
Kumar said a Covid test will not be mandatory for around 16 lakh Class 10 and 12. Students who develop symptoms will be sent to an isolation room before being taken to hospital.

UPSC may adopt state’s SSLC SOP: Minister
Bengaluru: The SSLC exam held amid the pandemic is being considered as Karnataka’s beacon for others to follow. Minister Suresh Kumar said Azim Premji University has been asked to study how the exam was conducted. There was not a single Covid-19 case due to the examination, the minister claimed. The model is gaining popularity, he said, adding that the UPSC went through the SOP and has decided to use it for its own exams. Both the Karnataka HC and the apex court, Kumar said, appreciated the SOP for the SSLC exam.

High-speed internet for govt schools soon
Bengaluru: High-speed internet will come to government schools, with the help of BharathNet, Minister Suresh Kumar said. The project will be rolled out across the state over a year. He said the adopt-a-school initiative to equip government schools with technology is gaining steam, and the IT sector is also being roped in. The government is looking at reaching nearly 5 lakh SSLC students. He said midday meals will not be provided as the Centre has not permitted it, but it will be discussed with the Technical Advisory Committee.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp