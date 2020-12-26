Caution for starters

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The past two days have been a whirlwind for restaurants and pubs in the city, with many changes with regard to the night curfew rules. The last minute cancellation may have come as a relief but owners are still uncertain about more changes. Chethan Hegde, owner of the 1522 chain of pubs, says “We had many cancellations due to the change in timings of the curfew.

It was eventually called off but people already made alternative plans. It’s also risky because what if the curfew is implemented again?” The pub, however, is keeping doors open with a limited New Year special menu. “The menu is small so that the focus is on people having a good time. We have also made temporary partitions between tables,” says Hegde, adding that in an industry like this, it is hardly possible to plan a backup if a curfew is re-implemented.

The Reservoire, in Koramangala, is also serving a limited menu. “We have reduced the menus to bite-sized dishes. There are no platters, just starters, which will make the service fast moving,” says Prathik Shetty, founder of the restaurant-cum-pub. They have also removed the buffet service and are encouraging pre-bookings to avoid huge crowds gathering in front of the restaurant.

Akanksha Chaudhary, who is assistant director of Hard Rock Cafe’s marketing and sales, says they are having a specially-curated menu for December, which they are going to continue. “Our street style comfort food festival is on, and available on Dec. 31. It has dishes like Chicken Lollypop or Tandoori Momos, which are great to be paired with beverages,” says Chaudhary. Since live gigs are banned, the restaurant had to cancel all performances lined up. They are now going ahead with pre-recorded curated music.

Amit Ahuja from Misu says rather than experimenting with their menu, they’re going with tried-and-tested dishes. “We have not made much change to our menu. Since our focus is on dining, we want people to have a great time with family and friends,” says Ahuja.

Sharing similar views, Kuncheria Marattkulam, co-founder of Uru Brewpark, says they are also focusing on food over everything else. “Though there are some cocktails and our popular brews lined up, we are still focusing on the main course. Our prime revenue is from food, not beverage,” explains Marattkulam, adding that they too had to cancel the live music they had lined up.