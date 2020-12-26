JP Park to have toy train, cycle tracks

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP has big plans for JP Park in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, as part of Mission 2022: a cycle track, toy train, swimming pool, badminton court, walkers’ track, and what have you... As one BBMP official said, “Rejuvenation and development of a park is not just landscaping, but also involves recreational activities.”

The BBMP has called for tenders to develop the Park which lists out a railway track to run a toy train, like the one at Cubbon Park. A detailed project report has been prepared for Rs 17 crore, of which Rs 3.54 crore is for the train track. The 70-acre park is located next to the lake, which covers four acres.

BBMP RR Nagar zonal chief engineer Vijay Kumar said the rail track is only on a small portion of the park, and the catchment area will not be disturbed. Another senior BBMP official said this has been planned at Malathahalli park too.

Citizens and activists said that concrete structures will dilute the purpose of creating and protecting lung spaces. “BBMP should work on improving the lake and connecting it to the park. They should grow more trees and plants to make it a mini Cubbon Park. Instead, they are replicating Bal Bhavan activities everywhere,” said Vikram J from RR Nagar.