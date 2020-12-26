STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

JP Park to have toy train, cycle tracks

Citizens and activists said that concrete structures will dilute the purpose of creating and protecting lung spaces.

Published: 26th December 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP has big plans for JP Park in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, as part of Mission 2022: a cycle track, toy train, swimming pool, badminton court, walkers’ track, and what have you... As one BBMP official said, “Rejuvenation and development of a park is not just landscaping, but also involves recreational activities.”

The BBMP has called for tenders to develop the Park which lists out a railway track to run a toy train, like the one at Cubbon Park. A detailed project report has been prepared for Rs 17 crore, of which Rs 3.54 crore is for the train track. The 70-acre park is located next to the lake, which covers four acres. 

BBMP RR Nagar zonal chief engineer Vijay Kumar said the rail track is only on a small portion of the park, and the catchment area will not be disturbed. Another senior BBMP official said this has been planned at Malathahalli park too.

Citizens and activists said that concrete structures will dilute the purpose of creating and protecting lung spaces. “BBMP should work on improving the lake and connecting it to the park. They should grow more trees and plants to make it a mini Cubbon Park. Instead, they are replicating Bal Bhavan activities everywhere,” said Vikram J from RR Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp