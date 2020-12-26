STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toll plazas gear up for January 1 FasTag deadline

"Beginning January 1, vehicles which do not have the FasTag will not be allowed to cross our gates," he said.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the January 1, 2021, deadline for compulsory usage of FasTag on four-wheelers passing through National Highway roads fast approaching, there is a major scramble to buy the device which permits electronic toll fee payment. The 45 toll plazas in Karnataka too are busy gearing up for D-day. R K Suryawanshi, Regional Officer, NHAI, Karnataka, said that Point of Sale (Pos) counters had been set up at all the plazas across the country so that the tag can be easily purchased by vehicle users.

"There are four PoS set up at each plaza, two on each side. We may consider having more if required in Bengaluru," he said. Nearly 65% of vehicles which pass through highway plazas have the tag installed, Suryawanshi added. "Beginning January 1, vehicles which do not have the FasTag will not be allowed to cross our gates," he said. However, another official said the Centre is yet to confirm this: “We are waiting to hear the final word from the Ministry.”

Sadahalli (near KIA), Electronic City Elevated Road, Doddakarenahalli (known popularly as Parle G), Hoskote, Attibele Grade Section and Bengaluru-Nelamangala section are among plazas which fall under Bengaluru area. S P Somashekhar, Manager (Technical), NHAI, Karnataka said, "Beginning Friday, marshals have been deployed at all plazas across the State. They are there to help public download the app on their phone and guide them on activating the tag on their vehicles through their phones." 

Officials in State sought time to get the exact number of electronic tags purchased as they need to be collated across all banks and toll plazas. A statement released by NHAI on Friday in New Delhi said, "The toll collection through FasTag for the first time crossed Rs 80 crore per day on December 24 with record 50 lakh fast tag transactions per day." Over 2.2 crore Fast tags have been issued across the country as on date.

