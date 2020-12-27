Tension erupts after miscreants vandalise actor Vishnuvardhan’s bust

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Magadi Road toll gate area after late actor Vishnuvardhan’s statue was found vandalised by miscreants on Saturday. Fans and followers of the actor blocked the road and policemen were deployed at the spot to control the situation.

Minister V Somanna intervened and convinced the protesters that the BBMP has decided to name the junction after late Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Many Sandalwood actors have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Vishnuvardhan’s son-in-law Anirudh told the media that there was no information about installation of the Swamiji’s statue instead of Vishnuvardhan’s.