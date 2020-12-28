STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car jumps divider, causes serial accident in Karnataka

Nine people escaped with minor injuries, after two cars toppled on Airport road near the Byatarayanapura flyover on Sunday morning.

Published: 28th December 2020 05:30 AM

Nine people suffered minor injuries in a chain accident on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Nine people escaped with minor injuries, after two cars toppled on Airport road near the Byatarayanapura flyover on Sunday morning. The incident led to a chain accident, resulting in three other cars being damaged, and traffic was thrown out of gear for some time.

The accident took place at around 7.15 am when three cars were heading towards Kempegowda International Airport. A group of bikers who were riding to Nandi Hills, allegedly overtook one of those cars in a reckless manner.

The car driver panicked and veered to the right, and the car jumped the divider and rammed into a speeding car which was headed towards Hebbal in the opposite direction.

Two cars toppled on the opposite side, which led to the chain accident. Passersby helped in taking the injured to a private hospital. 

Meanwhile, nine people, including both the cars’ occupants and some bikers, escaped with minor injuries. 

