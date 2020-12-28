STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close watch on the Covid-19 graph in West zone, Mahadevapura

Published: 28th December 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and health department (BBMP) are keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 graph in Mahadevapura and Bengaluru West zones. This is not just because of the number of cases being reported in these zones, but also due to the number of people who have come from the United Kingdom who have tested positive.

According to BBMP records, of the 14 UK returnees who tested positive, five are in Mahadevapura zone and four are in Bengaluru West. The test reports of 38 people from Mahadevapura and 26 from Bengaluru West are awaited. BBMP officials are also keeping a close watch on case reports of South Bengaluru where test reports of 91 people, which is the highest, are awaited.

A senior BBMP official said: “It has been noted in the past that suddenly there was a spike of cases in RR Nagar, Mahadevapura and West Bengaluru, when cases were starting to show stability and a decline in other places. So to ensure that there no untoward cases, especially of the new strains, we are keeping a watch on the rising numbers and those with symptoms.” 

“People in these areas in close proximity and since these wards are on the city outskirts, those travelling from other districts and states in their personalised transport vehicles are also high. We have decided to set up facilities like community centres for testing and isolation. The question of finding places where information can be disseminated and testing can be done is being discussed.

It has been decided to give special attention to the 110 villages and CMC and TMC areas,” the BBMP official added. The zonal BBMP and health department officials are interacting with resident welfare associations to take stock of the situation and make preparations also. The official added that earlier, many suggestions and opinions were given by residents, which will also be looked into now. 

