RTE fees already reimbursed to schools: Education Minister Suresh Kumar

BENGALURU : Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Sunday hit back at private schools who have been accusing him of holding up their RTE reimbursements. Kumar said that schools that have furnished the necessary documents have been reimbursed.

As per officials, in 2016-17, 12 schools did not furnish documents, in 2017-18, the number of schools increased to 29, in 2018-19, 71 schools, and in 2019-20, 1,039 schools did not furnish documents, and hence, have not received reimbursement, he added.

"In case schools have not got their money despite following procedures, I will ensure action is taken against erring officers and the money will be released," Kumar said, adding that he has no answer for those who do not want to submit their documents.

Kumar said that this year, RTE reimbursements for the academic year were completed in record time, so that private schools were not inconvenienced during the pandemic. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced the first two instalments to be released on June 5, 2020.

The third instalment of Rs 137.5 crore was released on September 28, and the fourth and final instalment of Rs 137.5 crore was made on December 10. With this, the entire year's RTE amount has been refunded, he said. Despite the prevailing circumstances, Rs 550 crore has been earmarked for RTE for the year 2020-21, he said.

He also put the onus of providing job security for teaching and non-teaching staff on private schools, and assured them of the department's assistance, wherever necessary. "The minister does not know which year's due is being paid in 2021-21. Not a single paisa owed this year has been reimbursed," KAMS General Secretary Shashi Kumar said.