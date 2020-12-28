STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RTE fees already reimbursed to schools: Education Minister Suresh Kumar

Assures schools of refunds if not given yet; pvt schools claim funds not reached them

Published: 28th December 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Kumar S

Education Minister Suresh Kumar. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Sunday hit back at private schools who have been accusing him of holding up their RTE reimbursements. Kumar said that schools that have furnished the necessary documents have been reimbursed. 

As per officials, in 2016-17, 12 schools did not furnish documents, in 2017-18, the number of schools increased to 29, in 2018-19, 71 schools, and in 2019-20, 1,039 schools did not furnish documents, and hence, have not received reimbursement, he added.

"In case schools have not got their money despite following procedures, I will ensure action is taken against erring officers and the money will be released," Kumar said, adding that he has no answer for those who do not want to submit their documents.

Kumar said that this year, RTE reimbursements for the academic year were completed in record time, so that private schools were not inconvenienced during the pandemic. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced the first two instalments to be released on June 5, 2020.

The third instalment of Rs 137.5 crore was released on September 28, and the fourth and final instalment of Rs 137.5 crore was made on December 10. With this, the entire year's RTE amount has been refunded, he said. Despite the prevailing circumstances, Rs 550 crore has been earmarked for RTE for the year 2020-21, he said.

He also put the onus of providing job security for teaching and non-teaching staff on private schools, and assured them of the department's assistance, wherever necessary.  "The minister does not know which year's due is being paid in 2021-21. Not a single paisa owed this year has been reimbursed," KAMS General Secretary Shashi Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTE S Suresh Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp