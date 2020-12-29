STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
108 ambulances gear up for NYE emergencies

With road accidents climbing up on the eve of New Year, the Arogya Kavacha ‘108’ ambulance service is strengthening its fleet across Karnataka to minimize the loss of lives.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance, healthcare worker

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With road accidents climbing up on the eve of New Year, the Arogya Kavacha ‘108’ ambulance service is strengthening its fleet across Karnataka to minimize the loss of lives. According to the Karnataka state police, the number of accidents rise by around 30-35% during New Year celebrations.
The highest number of emergency vehicles - 71 ambulances and 19 bike ambulances - will be deployed in Bengaluru city limits as it witnesses a large number of New Year celebrations. 

Mohammed Aasif, Programme Manager, Bangalore Urban District, TNIE, “The ‘108’ Ambulance Service is closely coordinating with the Karnataka Police Department. It will liaise directly with a senior officer in police control rooms in cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru, where New Year celebrations are likely to peak, to reach the accident locations at the earliest.”This will ensure that ambulances will be available for accidents cases where the victim suffers life-threatening injuries. Information on multiple accidents casualties would be immediately shared with the departments of police, fire safety and rescue, and health.

As there was a huge flow of calls to the 108 call centre, additional resources would be made available to the Bengaluru Emergency Response Centre along with Emergency Response Centre Physicians. The mobile numbers of the ambulances and support staff have been shared with police patrol vehicles and the Police Control Room in the event of any urgency.

He explained that the mobile phone networks are likely to be congested between 11.45pm and 12.30am on New Year’s Day; ambulances would be deployed near police stations/government hospitals/fire stations etc to get information on accidents through the police wireless network.Based on the data on accidents from previous years, the ‘108’ service providers have identified locations with the maximum probability of accidents in all the above mentioned cities.

Mohammed Aasif explained that around 10% of the total 711 ambulances have undergone service and maintenance in advance to ensure they are in working condition. Meanwhile, service providers have also decided to deploy extra ambulances where more emergencies are expected.Weekly offs and leaves of the call centre and ambulance staff will be cancelled to have adequate availability of staff. “Advance fuelling, medical and oxygen supplies in all ambulances has been upped,” the service provider said.

