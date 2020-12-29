STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru man forces wife to drink poison, booked

An assistant professor of a private nursing college was allegedly forced by her husband and in-laws to consume poison at their house in Jnanabharathi.

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An assistant professor of a private nursing college was allegedly forced by her husband and in-laws to consume poison at their house in Jnanabharathi. The condition of the victim is said to be critical.The victim has been identified as Pavana (39), a resident of Mandya, who had married Pradeep six months ago. The couple live in Mariyappanapalya. Pradeep (42) is a shirastedar in a family court.

A senior police officer said that Pavana had gone to her parents’ house two weeks ago, and did not return. On Sunday, her husband called her up, and asked her to return. When she came back, Pradeep and his family members allegedly assaulted Pavana, before forcing her to consume poison. Neighbours who noticed the incident alerted Pavana’s parents, who arrived and shifted her to a private hospital. They also alerted the Jnanabharathi police.

The officer further revealed that two days prior to the incident, both the families had come to the police station. It is learnt that Pradeep’s mother had fought with Pavana, accusing her of providing wrong date of birth before marriage. Upset over this, Pavana had left for her hometown. Based on the statement of Pavana parents, cases of attempt to murder and domestic violence have been filed against Pradeep and his family. Pradeep, meanwhile, is absconding.

Comments

