Laughter, love & life

This year, more than most before it, is bringing up humour like this.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a meme going around with the popular Hollywood actors Will Smith in tears from an emotional interview he did a while ago, with the caption, “Do you realize 2021 is really us saying 2020 won?” and there’s another going around saying 2022 is actually 2020-2, a sequel under production as the novel coronavirus takes a break in between to mutate, as if this was some horror movie and we were going to see Son of Chucky or something like that. 

This year, more than most before it, is bringing up humour like this. Perhaps the only other year in our lifetime that we saw so much joking about was the end of the previous millennium and the birth of 2000, with all the brouhaha over the so-called millennium bug which people thought was going to cause all sorts of glitches and there were these nightmare scenarios being painted of flights falling out of the sky as the clock struck midnight in different pockets of the world, nuclear warheads getting launched without anyone wanting them to be launched, massive power surges that would destroy all electronics, and all other such doomsday predictions.

People joked then about the millennium, the end of the ’90s and a lot of the joking was at the expense of computer engineering and information technology experts. People joked about how some had left their spouses thinking they can blame the millennium bug for destroying marital records, tax records and what not. 

In the end, the millennium was born anyway without any disaster in sight, and has trundled along for two decades. The jokes made then have been largely forgotten as well. Maybe in another two decades, nobody would remember Covid-19 or all the restrictions we have had to bear in 2020, the families that were thrown in together and locked in whether they wanted or not, the people who were separated whether they wished it or not and the loneliness people experienced. Maybe life will be so great we won’t remember, or it would be so terrible we will be nostalgic for these jokes. 

One doesn’t know, but what one does know is that humour is the ultimate tool for situations of strife and struggle that has the power to take the wind from the sails of all the trouble that we experience, to give ourselves moments of respite and in the shared laughter, a sense of renewed connection or a trust that we may be going through rough times, but we are solidly connected, that we can still laugh at some things together. 

Sometimes, it helps to remind ourselves that even when love itself seems jittery, humour keeps relationships going. Our life and our world might be nothing to laugh about, but a joke or two can keep us laughing and hold our spirits high enough for us to find hope again, and in that hope, to rekindle our love for ourselves and the people around us.Go on. Share a meme. Laugh a little.
(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)

