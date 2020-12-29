STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-key New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru this year

Hotels, malls, pubs can’t hold special events, govt order says

With the Christmas and New Year spirit already catching on, the showcase Brigade Road has been decked up for the celebrations | JITHENDRA M

File photo of Brigade Road during New Year's eve| JITHENDRA M

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, MG Road, Brigade Road and other hotspots which see hundreds of revellers on New Year’s Eve, may not be erupting in noise and cheer. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru and with the fresh threat of a new Covid-19 strain detected in the UK and spreading to other countries, the Bengaluru police have issued the ban orders prohibiting the gathering of five or more people in public spaces.

 City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday evening issued the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across the city from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. The city police said all preventive and precautionary measures need to be taken to contain the spread of Covid.

The order stated that no New Year’s celebrations of any type involving large gatherings shall be held in any open place, parks, grounds etc. However, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their residents and members, respectively, without organising special events.
The police have directed the management of food and beverage establishments to allow guests only with advance booking and ensure that no crowd is allowed to wait outside the restaurant premises.

Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club houses or any similar type of establishments holding New Year’s celebrations cannot organise special DJ events, shows, programmes or performances, musical nights and musical bands or dance programmes, the order stated.However, they may carry on regular business activity, including music within permissible levels, while following Covid safety protocol.

