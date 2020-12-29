Of history and her story

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A saint-poet who dedicated herself to the worship of Lord Krishna... Meerabai’s life has been etched in the pages of history for her ardent devotion. To celebrate her life and times, a musical called Meera -The Musical that has tracks of her lesser-known poems, premiered online. Around 180 artistes took part in the musical, which has been produced by Art of Living. It is a fundraiser for the free education project of the organisation.

A life so vibrant and mystic, there have been various versions to her story. Bharathy Harish, coordinator of Madhurya Creations who has also done the screenplay for the musical, says they had to research the life of Meerabai in depth. “We spoke to traditional folk-storytellers in Mewar, through whom we even felt the deep connection that people have for Meerabai. However, I have heard Bhanu didi (sister of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) speak about Meera on multiple occasions and her perspectives deeply inspired the approach we took for the screenplay,” says Harish.

Several known names, including B Prasanna, Sachin Limaye, Chitra Roy, Srinivas Shalini, and Gautam Dabir, have arranged music for the performance. Renowned artistes such as KS Chitra and Gayatri have given vocals for them. Considering Meerabai a true feminist, the team tried to show the values and strength that Meerabai represented.

For instance, Meerabai stopped the practice of animal sacrifice and challenged the custom of ‘sati’. Despite being a young princess who grew up in a male-dominated social setting, she showed how she could resolve matters. The team hopes the musical is a learning for viewers. More than 300 people worked for six months on the production.

Another part of the musical was making the show visually appealing. Which is why, a lot of emphasis was laid on costumes which was handled by Madhurya Handloom, which works on revival of traditional fabric. Meera’s lehenga, as a queen, is rich in double-layered pink and purple with gota work in chevron patterns and jharoka motifs. Her Vrindavan look was embellished with delicate jasmine flowers on her double-layered lehenga which has an asymmetrical silhouette. As a saint, the vibrant and solid orange represents her consolidated consciousness. Meera - The Musical can be viewed on the Art of Living website, till Dec 31.