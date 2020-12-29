STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Of history and her story

A life so vibrant and mystic, there have been various versions to Meerabai’s story. This musical takes a deeper look at the saint’s life and times

Published: 29th December 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A saint-poet who dedicated herself to the worship of Lord Krishna... Meerabai’s life has been etched in the pages of history for her ardent devotion. To celebrate her life and times, a musical called Meera -The Musical that has tracks of her lesser-known poems, premiered online. Around 180 artistes took part in the musical, which has been produced by Art of Living. It is a fundraiser for the free education project of the organisation.  

A life so vibrant and mystic, there have been various versions to her story. Bharathy Harish, coordinator of Madhurya Creations who has also done the screenplay for the musical, says they had to research the life of Meerabai in depth. “We spoke to traditional folk-storytellers in Mewar, through whom we even felt the deep connection that people have for Meerabai. However, I have heard Bhanu didi (sister of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) speak about Meera on multiple occasions and her perspectives deeply inspired the approach we took for the screenplay,” says Harish. 

Several known names, including B Prasanna, Sachin Limaye, Chitra Roy, Srinivas Shalini, and Gautam Dabir, have arranged music for the performance. Renowned artistes such as KS Chitra and Gayatri have given vocals for them. Considering Meerabai a true feminist, the team tried to show the values and strength that Meerabai represented.

For instance, Meerabai stopped the practice of animal sacrifice and challenged the custom of ‘sati’. Despite being a young princess who grew up in a male-dominated social setting, she showed how she could resolve matters. The team hopes the musical is a learning for viewers. More than 300 people worked for six months on the production. 

Another part of the musical was making the show visually appealing. Which is why, a lot of emphasis was laid on costumes which was handled by Madhurya Handloom, which works on revival of traditional fabric. Meera’s lehenga, as a queen, is rich in double-layered pink and purple with gota work in chevron patterns and jharoka motifs. Her Vrindavan look was embellished with delicate jasmine flowers on her double-layered lehenga which has an asymmetrical silhouette. As a saint, the vibrant and solid orange represents her consolidated consciousness. Meera - The Musical can be viewed on the Art of Living website, till Dec 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp