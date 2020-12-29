Outward bound and looking inwards

Pallavi Srivastava By

BENGALURU: Not Maldives. Or Goa. During the past couple of weeks, I made touchand- go visits to two popular destinations within the state, and came back, not with photos of my sunkissed bare arms, but with pleasant memories collected at unlikely places. Actually, the one impression that looms large in my mind from the road trips is the feeling that the pandemic has become a distant memory for people. Exit Bengaluru, enter Nelamangala or Bidadi, and the masks do a vanishing trick.

It’s as if the coronavirus loves the metropolitan life, and has released the hinterland from its clutches. Chai stalls, street corners, police stations (well, at least the area outside; I didn’t step inside, okay?), petrol pumps... we could see people’s faces everywhere – complete with their nose tips and moving lips. (Caution: Shocking confession ahead) I loved the sight. Maybe because I was watching them from the safe haven of a car, and didn’t stare at the risk up close, that I happily soaked in every glimpse of a person I saw roaming about freely without a mask.

(Caution: Another shocking confession ahead) Maybe it was because of the relaxed ambience of Hampi on a Saturday afternoon, or the breeze weaving its way through my hair as I climbed up the stone steps to the Anjaneyadri hill, but I too felt tempted to take off my mask at brief intervals.

The biggest joy of the trip was, however, waiting for me right at the foot of the hill that is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. A few huge posters erected on either side of the path showed the monkey god in all his glory, rippling muscles visible on his bejewelled arms, every bit of his kneeling posture effusing his devotion to Ram and Sita, who gracefully stood behind him as guiding lights. Printed in tiny font size on the right hand corner was the credit: Abdul Kareem, Tanveer Photo Studio.

A mobile phone number was sandwiched between the text. I am not sure if the overwhelming feeling I got at the holy spot was purely due to some inexplicable devotional reasons. The other one-night trip I made this fortnight was to another religious spot – the Chamundeshwari hill near Mysuru. And this time, I felt a tiny burst of happiness when I brought a smile to a stranger’s face – and saw it too.

The salesperson at the petrol bunk we stopped by on the way, was, expectedly, wearing a mask on his chin. But I didn’t mind it – sitting as I was in the car – when he grinned widely as soon as I answered his query in broken Kannada. Brief exchanges about the transaction later, marked by essential keywords from my side, he beamed some more, and said, “You speak my language very well.” My confidence and his regional pride boosted, the trip once again showed me that we can indeed be a country to cherish. Not an unfavourable thought to end a traumatic year with, I guess. Onward to happier times like these, hopefully.