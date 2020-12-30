A farewell to the year that was 

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘This too shall pass’ was the usual response from my teachers when my parents enquired about my academic progress. But the statement has newfound relevance in the final week of 2020 - a year that will go down in the annals of history as one that brought the nations and economies of the world to a standstill.

In many ways, 2020 was a strange year. It was a year that added new, foreign words to our vocabulary. One in which uncles on WhatsApp were qualified to spread information on viruses, solutions and remedies. It was a year when the IPL – a tournament where screaming fans flock to see their heroes - was played out in empty stadiums. A year when the president of the USA was not re-elected for the first time since 1992. But most of all, it was a year that added a mask and sanitiser to our daily lives.

2020 taught us that the thousand different things we used to fuss over are mostly immaterial. At the end of every year, I like to scroll through my columns. It’s an annual mental jog down memory lane through my pen. This year, I noticed that every single column of mine mentioned the pandemic in some way or the other.

The tone in my columns went from fear to sober acceptance as I made a journey through many ups and downs. Live stand-up comedy shows were replaced by digital shows, where we were often interrupted by sounds of the audiences eating or flushing. While I personally suffered due to a lack of live stand-up comedy shows and films released in theatres, I choose to discard my usual cynical lens to look at the year’s positives.

2020 was a year when we did not have to endure traffic jams that could play entire Karan Johar movies. We did not have to report to work and have our bosses hovering around our cubicles to check our progress. During the rains, we were spared unsolicited showers by passing cars. We were also spared the heat of the sun, and the tears of the rain gods. There were no weddings to attend, no birthday parties to make excuses out of. Cab surges, stag-entries, and transport strikes did not affect us. When we waited in traffic, lakes did not spill over like surreal detergent advertisements.

2020 was a year that proved that if you’re alive and fit, you’ve achieved quite a lot. The end of the calendar year is usually reserved for introspection, but we must all go easy on ourselves while we conduct our own internal audits.

As the year draws to a close, I would like to thank you, dear reader, for your continued patronage of the rich tradition of journalism alive. Writing a humour column in the midst of a global pandemic was daunting in itself, but it was heartening to find that people still relied on newspapers in the age of noisy anchors and angry retweets.

I usually refrain from setting New Year resolutions for myself, but I’ll allow myself a little indulgence this year. My resolution is to go easy on myself. To try to write my weekly columns without mentioning the pandemic. In the gruelling Test match that is our life, to treat 2020 as a ‘trial ball’. Happy New Year!

