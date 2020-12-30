STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A farewell to the year that was 

In many ways, 2020 was a strange year.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘This too shall pass’ was the usual response from my teachers when my parents enquired about my academic progress. But the statement has newfound relevance in the final week of 2020 - a year that will go down in the annals of history as one that brought the nations and economies of the world to a standstill.

In many ways, 2020 was a strange year. It was a year that added new, foreign words to our vocabulary. One in which uncles on WhatsApp were qualified to spread information on viruses, solutions and remedies. It was a year when the IPL – a tournament where screaming fans flock to see their heroes - was played out in empty stadiums. A year when the president of the USA was not re-elected for the first time since 1992. But most of all, it was a year that added a mask and sanitiser to our daily lives.

2020 taught us that the thousand different things we used to fuss over are mostly immaterial. At the end of every year, I like to scroll through my columns. It’s an annual mental jog down memory lane through my pen. This year, I noticed that every single column of mine mentioned the pandemic in some way or the other.

The tone in my columns went from fear to sober acceptance as I made a journey through many ups and downs. Live stand-up comedy shows were replaced by digital shows, where we were often interrupted by sounds of the audiences eating or flushing. While I personally suffered due to a lack of live stand-up comedy shows and films released in theatres, I choose to discard my usual cynical lens to look at the year’s positives.

2020 was a year when we did not have to endure traffic jams that could play entire Karan Johar movies. We did not have to report to work and have our bosses hovering around our cubicles to check our progress. During the rains, we were spared unsolicited showers by passing cars. We were also spared the heat of the sun, and the tears of the rain gods. There were no weddings to attend, no birthday parties to make excuses out of. Cab surges, stag-entries, and transport strikes did not affect us. When we waited in traffic, lakes did not spill over like surreal detergent advertisements.

2020 was a year that proved that if you’re alive and fit, you’ve achieved quite a lot. The end of the calendar year is usually reserved for introspection, but we must all go easy on ourselves while we conduct our own internal audits.

As the year draws to a close, I would like to thank you, dear reader, for your continued patronage of the rich tradition of journalism alive. Writing a humour column in the midst of a global pandemic was daunting in itself, but it was heartening to find that people still relied on newspapers in the age of noisy anchors and angry retweets. 

I usually refrain from setting New Year resolutions for myself, but I’ll allow myself a little indulgence this year. My resolution is to go easy on myself. To try to write my weekly columns without mentioning the pandemic. In the gruelling Test match that is our life, to treat 2020 as a ‘trial ball’. Happy New Year!       
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp