Cops nab four peddlers, seize 214 kg drugs

The police team caught the duo when they were waiting for their customers near Hosur Road. 

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sudduguntepalya police on Monday busted a drug racket, while arresting four peddlers in two separate incidents on Tuesday. They recovered 214 kg of ganja worth Rs 64 lakh. The suspects have been identified as K Preethipal (48) from Bantwal and his associate Khalander (31) from SG Palya. The prime accused, Preethipal, is a habitual offender with cases booked against him in Goa, Kerala and Mangaluru, and was arrested by the Kerala police. 

During interrogation, Preethipal revealed that he was sourcing drugs from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and transporting the same in goods vehicles, through roards which had less security. 

In another incident, two men from Uttar Pradesh were nabbed and 600 gm of opium worth Rs 8 lakh was recovered from them. The arrested are identified as Amith Kumar (31), and his associate Sooraj (33), who were residing at a lodge in Indiranagar. They sourced drugs from Himachal Pradesh. 
 

