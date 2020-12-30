STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave

A message on these lines attributed to a renowned cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon was circulated on social media.

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By  Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the number of Covid cases and deaths have remained low for some weeks now, physicians in many city hospitals say they have seen many patients with Covid-like chest lesions, which they warn could be the start of a second wave of infections. However, they urge that instead of panicking, people must continue to wash hands, wear masks and maintain distance.

A message on these lines attributed to a renowned cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon was circulated on social media. The message said: “Our physician on call today at (hospital), Bengaluru, informed us that many walk in cases have come in today in the flu clinic and in OPD and all were clinically SARI with chest lesions present for Covid. We have been warned and have been requesting all consultants to take proper precautions in their areas of work. It could be expected beginning of a second spike in Bangalore and all should become very careful about proper well fitting masks, distancing and hand hygiene.”

Though doctors from the hospital confirmed that there were such cases being seen, they said people should not panic but ensure that necessary precautions and Covid norms should be followed strictly.Dr Gopikrishna, a senior physician from a private hospital, said, “Many gatherings are being held, and people are being extremely careless, especially during weddings. They do not wear masks nor follow physical distancing. Event organisers do not even seem to be checking the temperature of guests when they enter the venue.”

However, Dr Jayanati C R, director of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and dean of Victoria Hospital said, “We are getting about 100 cases of Covid per day. But we will know the exact situation from Monday once we start OPD services for non-Covid cases too. People anyway have to be careful as the spike is expected in the next few weeks,” she said.Another doctor said that medical professionals should ensure that they ask patients showing ILI and SARI cases also to isolate.

