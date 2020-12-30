Movies that matter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a special day for Bengaluru’s cultural hub Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. After much thought and planning, it will be starting the Bhavan’s Film Society on Wednesday. It also commemorates the 133rd birth anniversary of late Kulapati Dr K M Munshi, who founded the Bhavan in 1938. “We’ve held various kinds of film festivals like those around Girish Kasaravalli’s and T S Nagabharana’s films and only thought it appropriate that a society like this be formed to give a platform for film enthusiasts,” says renowned artist HN Suresh, the director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru.

To kickstart the society, which has got affiliation to the Federation of Film Societies of India, Southern Region, Hyderabad, a 1943 feature film – Prithvi Vallabh, a film directed by late Sohrab Modi – will be screened. The film is a historical drama that revolves around King Prithvi Vallabh, who gets trapped in a web of deceit by neighbouring rulers.

The saga is presented on screen by Sohrab Modi, Durga Khote, N K Singh among others, and is written by Dr Munshi. “Dr K M Munshi had a versatile personality – he was a lawyer, constitution-maker, freedom fighter, home minister of erstwhile state of Bombay, governor of UP, and above all, a champion of Indian culture. Which is why we thought it only right to hold the inauguration on the same day,” says Suresh.

The plan at the moment is to hold two film screenings a month, which will also include discussions and debates. “Films are a popular medium and we are looking at focussing on different subjects. For instance, there are a lot of documentaries on folk traditions and classical dance. We want to bring alive the vastness of Indian heritage and culture through the films,” he says, adding that these are meant to be holistic and educational. “Film is a powerful medium and has a wide reach. We will also share some of the films on YouTube,” he says.

Film personality and chairman of Kannada Development Authority T S Nagabharana will inaugurate the society. Sunil Puranik, filmmaker and chairman, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy will be the guest of honour. Chiranjiv Singh, former ambassador to UNESCO in Paris and vice-chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be the chief guest. While admission is free and will be on first-come-first-serve basis, Suresh emphasises that wearing masks and maintaining distance will be mandatory. (The inauguration will take place on Dec. 30, 4pm, at Khincha Auditorium. To register, contact 99800 65746)