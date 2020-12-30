STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Movies that matter

B’luru cultural hub Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will open the doors to a film society today

Published: 30th December 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a special day for Bengaluru’s cultural hub Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. After much thought and planning, it will be starting the Bhavan’s Film Society on Wednesday. It also commemorates the 133rd birth anniversary of late Kulapati Dr K M Munshi, who founded the Bhavan in 1938.  “We’ve held various kinds of film festivals like those around Girish Kasaravalli’s and T S Nagabharana’s  films and only thought it appropriate that a society like this be formed to give a platform for film enthusiasts,” says renowned artist HN Suresh, the director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru.

To kickstart the society, which has got affiliation to the Federation of Film Societies of India, Southern Region, Hyderabad, a 1943 feature film – Prithvi Vallabh, a film directed by late Sohrab Modi – will be screened. The film is a historical drama that revolves around King Prithvi Vallabh, who gets trapped in a web of deceit by neighbouring rulers.  

The saga is presented on screen by Sohrab Modi, Durga Khote, N K Singh among others, and is written by Dr Munshi.  “Dr K M Munshi had a versatile personality – he was a lawyer, constitution-maker, freedom fighter, home minister of erstwhile state of Bombay, governor of UP, and above all, a champion of Indian culture. Which is why we thought it only right to hold the inauguration on the same day,” says Suresh.

The plan at the moment is to hold two film screenings a month, which will also include discussions and debates. “Films are a popular medium and we are looking at focussing on different subjects. For instance, there are a lot of documentaries on folk traditions and classical dance. We want to bring alive the vastness of Indian heritage and culture through the films,” he says, adding that these are meant to be holistic and educational. “Film is a powerful medium and has a wide reach. We will also share some of the films on YouTube,” he says. 

Film personality and chairman of Kannada Development Authority T S Nagabharana will inaugurate the society. Sunil Puranik, filmmaker and chairman, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy will be the guest of honour. Chiranjiv Singh, former ambassador to UNESCO in Paris and vice-chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be the chief guest. While admission is free and will be on  first-come-first-serve basis, Suresh emphasises that wearing masks and maintaining distance will be mandatory.  (The inauguration will take place on Dec. 30, 4pm, at Khincha Auditorium. To register, contact 99800 65746)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp