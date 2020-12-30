New year plan

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As we step into a new year, fear of the virus (and its many strains) still prevails but the hope for the pandemic to end is strong too.

Kenishaa Francis (second from right) at a party with her friends in Goa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans are letting go of their  party animal avataars this year. They tell Monika Monalisa how they are opting for beach camps, surfing, costume parties and finding oneness with nature to ring in 2021

“The rules on live music are unclear. During Christmas, the curfew eventually got lifted but people had to change plans last minute. People don’t want to take a similar chance with New Year,” says Rohith Sarcar, who is already in Goa. The city-based photographer believes one can also welcome the New Year in a quieter way in Goa.

Kenishaa Francis, a city-based singer, affirms this is just what her plans are this year. “We are not planning to party or go pub hopping. A bunch of friends and I drove down to Goa and are currently checked in at a beautiful Airbnb. We got the poison of our choice and are just planning to have a blast together indoors,” explains Francis.

If having a wild night to end the year does not sound ideal, then you are not the only one. This year people were not able to step out of the home, let alone travel. Many were left craving a holiday away from the city. So apart from places like Chikmagalur and Madikeri, beaches have caught many people’s fancy for activities like surfing and camping.

Sangeetha Ramesh, a model, is currently at a beach camp near Mangaluru, and says this time, she doesn’t mind the peaceful time amid nature. “I have this newfound love for surfing, which is blissful. Days are for waves and the night time is reserved for camping at the beach. There is a bonfire and it’s away from the city crowd, so there is a lot of time to spend with yourself,” says Ramesh. 

Like Ramesh, many others are leaning towards this option. “There has been a surge in inquiries for the beach camp. The whole year has been difficult and this is like a quick escape. Since the beach is away from pollution, the stars are visible clearly and there are people playing music near the bonfire,” says Sharan Shetty, a volunteer at Mantra Surf Club, which is 30 km from Mangaluru. 

While it may seem like most people are heading outstation for New Year’s eve, there are also those who don’t mind ringing in the celebration with friends and family. But hey, before you think it’s the usual predictable plan, think again. The pandemic has forced people to get creative as they bid goodbye to the year. To end the year with a bang, Shireen Jayanti is hosting a costume party, which she promises will be anything but boring.

“Since we have a garden area, we have decided to have a bonfire, costume party and potluck. Moreover, there are going to be six families and we all have young kids, so this will be fun for both parents and children,” says the PR professional, who is going to bring in 2021 dressed as the Queen of Hearts from 
Alice in Wonderland.

Starry night in 
With a year as eventful as 2020, some actors are also choosing to treat the last day of the year as any other

Both Diganth and I are shooting from the beginning of January so we are keeping it quiet for New Year. We recently travelled to Kodagu, Thirthahalli and Mulki for surfing lessons so our quota for the year is done. Now it’s time to get back to work — Aindrita Ray. I am shooting in Chennai on New Year’s eve. So I have no plans right now. Maybe I will watch a movie by myself, order something nice to eat and turn in by 10pm. I am not making any plans to socialise because I’m shooting until the end of March and I’m responsible for everyone’s health on the sets
— Shraddha Srinath

