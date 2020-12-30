On a new page

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Club You to Death

by Anuja Chauhan

This city-based author is turning towards a gripping whodunnit for her next book, slotted to be out in February 2021. Besides a generous serving of suspense, the book also promises Chauhan’s signature humour and some sprinkling of romance as it follows the mysterious murder of a “hunky personal trainer” at the posh Delhi Turf Club.

The Undeclared Emergency

by Arvind Narrain

The author is a human rights advocate and the founder of the Alternative Law Forum in the city. This book looks at the term ‘undeclared emergency’ and whether it is different from the Emergency of 1975–77.

Yet-to-be-titled non-fiction

by Kubbra Sait

The Sacred Games star will be releasing her first book sometime in 2021. The book is a memoir about her childhood and career, and includes her trialswith social anxiety, bullying and her journey on theroad to success.

This Life at Play: A Memoir

by Girish Karnad

This book has been translated from Kannada by Srinath Perur and Girish Karnad himself. Karnad’s memoirs were first published in Kannada in 2011. They were to be translated into English by Karnad himself, but he could only finish part of it. The book will now be available to English readers for the first time since the translation has been completed by Srinath Perur.

Yet-to-be-titled non-fiction

by Preeti Shenoy

This non-fiction book couldn’t be better timed. Themed on positivity, the book took off from the writer’s Instagram stories where she posted stories on gratitude and more. Responses from fans prompted her to turn her nuggets into a full-fledged book.