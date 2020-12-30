STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What’s cooking?

From newfound talent in the kitchen to viral trends, there was a lot brewing in the food scene this year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From newfound talent in the kitchen to viral trends, there was a lot brewing in the food scene this year. Here’s a roundup:
 Going bananas: Were you even in lockdown if you didn’t bake banana bread? Internet searches for it soared during the first few months of the pandemic. Besides banana bread, baking, in general, saw a great interest this year, with bakers even experimenting with Biscoff goodies, pull-me-up cakes, hot chocolate bombs and more.

Cup half full: Move aside latte, cappuccino, filter coffee. Dalgona coffee (or coffee that has been whipped into a smooth cloud-like consistency) emerged as the most sought-after caffeinated drink of the lockdown. Symbolic of the first phase of the lockdown, this drink, which can test one’s patience and muscle, reminded everyone that sometimes in life, it is important to slow down and smell the coffee.  

Up in the clouds: They say necessity of innovation. Thus came the boom of cloud kitchens, or ventures that dole out food just for delivery or takeaway. Be it Indian or continental, there’s now a cloud kitchen for every time of craving. The concept, though in existence before the pandemic as well, saw a big boost this year since it helped both patrons (who could dine from the comfort of their homes) and owners (who could run their kitchens from a lower overheads setting). 

Hello, home chef: 2020 was the year everyone got a new skill to their resumes: Cooking. Needless to say, many home chefs finally took the plunge and started their ventures this year. Customers too showed a preference for food cooked by someone in their neighbourhood. Those who stayed far away from home enjoyed digging into some ghar-ka-khaana to satiate their cravings.   

Indian on the plate: From gulab jamuns and jalebis to street food like pani puri, there’s no Indian snack (sweet or savoury) that we didn’t try whipping up at home ourselves. Turns out when the 
going gets tough, the hungry get going!

Creative cooking: The lockdown had everyone gaining awareness of the sustainable life. Thanks to the internet’s many quick-fix recipes, we were able to ensure no food went to waste and every vegetable lying in our refrigerator made its way into our belly.

