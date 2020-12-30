What’s the word?

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The pandemic gave birth to a range of new terms that soon became a part of our daily vocabulary.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic gave birth to a range of new terms that soon became a part of our daily vocabulary. Here are a few of them: 
 Social distancing: This was almost treated like word of God as everyone slowly moved 6-feet from each other.
 New normal: We almost had a bittersweet relationship with this phrase, where we have accepted the ‘new’ way of living but still miss the good ol’ days.

Mask up: This was a slogan that came from all quarters of society. Many were surprised when their little ones also started telling their parents to keep the mask up or ‘otherwise we can get corona’. 
BUBBLE: Before 2020, most of us probably thought this just meant fun soap bubbles. But this year brought phrases like corona bubble, safe bubble, social bubble and the list goes on.
PANDEMIC: This term has become synonymous with 2020. No explanation needed.
Covidiot: There is no end to people’s creativity. We even found a new synonym for foolishness or stupidity displayed during the Covid-19 pandemic. 
Zoom: Wedding? Meeting? Birthday? Everything took place on ‘Zoom’, a generic term that came to be used for  video calls. The best part, of course, was wearing pyjamas below a well-dressed top. 
 LOCKDOWN: When the sounds of nature take over angry snarls of traffic.

