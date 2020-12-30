STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Words of support

Books may have given many company while they were indoors but bookstores had a tough time surviving the lockdown.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Books may have given many company while they were indoors but bookstores had a tough time surviving the lockdown. Here’s how city bookstores dealt with the situation: 
Champaca Bookstore, Library, Cafe: Tucked in a quaint corner in the heart of the city, Champaca turned into many bibliophiles’ favourite go-to destination. But things came crashing during the lockdown when the cafe-library was shut for over six months. They eventually came up with subscription plans and gift vouchers that could be used in the future. 

Blossoms Book House: The good ol’ Blossoms needs no introduction. Situated on Church Street, the bookstore started delivery services, which was completely new for them. People poured in with support by ordering books through delivery services. 

Sapna Book House: Sapna also followed a similar path, where orders were taken on calls and books were delivered with help from Dunzo. When people started coming to bookstores in the beginning of May, only five people were allowed at a time inside the store. 

Goobes Book Republic: Many loyalists also supported Goobes by getting their books delivered via Dunzo. They also took the online route, where people could place orders online. When the store started opening up, only three customers were allowed at any given point to adhere to safety precautions.


Comments

