At home, with fitness

Shwetambari Shetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The year is finally coming to an end. 2020 changed everyone’s life in one way or the other. What was amazing to see is the rise in the number of people who took to fitness. One reason is, of course, the realisation that being fit and healthy can help fight an illness better, and the other being the comfort of exercising in your home, no travel and traffic or time restriction. If you are one of those who will continue to work out at home in the New Year, here are a few things to keep in mind to make it a great experience.

Pick one workout time

Fitting in a workout in your daily schedule can really make a difference, because remember, you don’t have to spend that time on the road or in traffic. So the best time is to wake up, get in a quick workout and then proceed to the daily chores. A workout of 30 or 45 minutes can do wonders for the mind and body, and you start your day with a lot of energy due to all that endorphin release. Do the same routine for a week and then your body will be completely adjusted to this.

Representational pic

Pick one place to access workouts

There are many options out there for workouts – from YouTube to apps and various fitness trainers. Whatever you are accessing, stick to one source, create a progression plan and monitor. Multiple workout apps can be confusing, lack progression and thereby lack consistency.

Plan the entire week’s workout

If Sunday is typically your rest day, plan your workouts for the week ahead. This makes it simple and easy to wake up, get straight to the session and avoid any waste of time.

Move more while at home

A huge advantage of working at home is having the advantage to move more often. How? While on calls, you can walk around. Walking and talking can get you 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, which is required for steady fat burn, good blood circulation, better joint mobility and greater flexibility.

Better eating habits

One of the best habits to incorporate with work from home is more focus on eating healthier, cleaner, home-cooked food and less takeout. This can also be planned on your rest day, like Sunday, for the rest of the week. And cooking can be made simple and quick. To conclude, work from home has more pros than cons. Using this to your advantage is key.(The author is a fitness expert with Cure.Fit)