Celebrating with caution

Even as people yearn for hugs from family and friends in this festive season, the blunt reality of hosting large parties are serious consequences as Covid-19 is still in the air

For representational purposes

By Dr. Mahesh Kumar
BENGALURU: It is that time of year when people take time off from work and indulge in celebrations. In fact, after months of isolation, economic anxiety, and pandemic fatigue, it’s completely understandable that people are yearning for hugs from family, friends and year-end celebrations. However, the blunt reality is that hosting large parties, travelling to see friends and family as well as abandoning masks and social distancing can have serious consequences as Covid-19 is still there. And most of the cases are asymptomatic. However, with some modifications, you can still make the most out of the year-end holiday. Here are some common questions that we all have in mind: 

Are indoor gatherings safe? If we pass around hand sanitiser, can we continue to celebrate together?
No, this is too risky. It would be advisable to skip large parties this year. Masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene are all crucial in combination to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Further, closed indoor spaces are generally more risky as in indoor spaces family members and friends are huddled in the living room making it difficult to maintain social distancing, delicacies prompt masks to come off and also windows are shut against the chilly winter air.Safety Precautions: Ideally indoor gatherings of more than 10 people need to be avoided and adequate ventilation needs to be ensured. Anybody with symptoms needs to isolate themselves and avoid these gatherings.

Are outdoor holiday celebrations safe?
Outdoor celebrations can be safe if proper safety precautions are followed. Being outdoors can reduce the risk of being huddled together, but it has its own risks. It will also call for following strict safety precautions. 

Safety Precautions: Quarantining for 14 days before and after the event should be done whenever possible to reduce the chance of transmission. In fact, asking attendees to get a test can also prevent unwanted infections. The hugs, kisses, and handshakes need to be skipped this year, and ideally increase separation between guests during dinner time. Virtual gatherings like online video meetings between family and friends can be a much safer option.

Can we visit our aged grandparents this year?
It is advisable to avoid mass gathering with people who are vulnerable to get seriously ill or succumb to a Covid-19 infection. While it may not be what you want, it’s important to remember that the best thing you can do for loved ones this holiday is to help them to keep themselves safe and healthy. Safety precautions: Always follow strict precautions and practise hand hygiene, wear masks, face shields, gloves, and quarantine before the visit — though, again, it is safest to avoid in-person visits.
(The writer is consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City)

