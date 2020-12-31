STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New Year gift for flyers: Bengaluru airport can operate flights in low visibility conditions

An official release said Bengaluru airport becomes the first in South India and sixth in the country to achieve this distinction

Published: 31st December 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

The South Runway at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru which became CAT-IIIB compliant on Thursday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of flyers whose travel plans are disrupted annually due to foggy conditions at Bengaluru airport can breathe a sigh of relief now. The South Runway of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, (KIAB) became CAT-IIIB compliant on Thursday at 5.30 am, an upgradation that permits operations of flights in low visibility conditions.

An official release said Bengaluru airport becomes the first in South India and sixth in the country to achieve this distinction.

"With this upgrade, the South Runway can facilitate aircraft landing with a Runway Visual Range as low as 50m and take-offs at 125m. Until now, the permissible visual range was 550m and 300m for landing and take-off respectively," it said.

Fog in Bengaluru has traditionally caused delays and diversions of flights, the release said, adding that adverse weather conditions will now have minimal impact on the movement of aircraft.

Aiding smooth operations during low visibility are the newly-installed advanced Instrument Landing System, Airfield Ground Lights, meteorological equipment such as Transmissometer, Automatic Weather Observatory Station, Surface Movement Radar and other navigational aids.

The rehabilitation of the North Runway, which has been closed for operations from June 22 this year, is underway. Improvements effected in this runway will.offer flexibility to operate in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport KIAB
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp