On a new track

Health and fitness became a hotly discussed topic this year as the pandemic raged on. Here are some trends that emerged in 2020

Published: 31st December 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Immunity boosters: Immunity boosters are to Covid-19 what an apple is to a doctor. This year saw everyone stock up on kashaya, lemons, amla and other pucker-inducing ingredients as they tried to build up their immunity against the virus. WhatsApp forwards too were flooded with miracle recipes this year. 

Virtual fitness: There’s no roadblock too big for a fitness enthusiast. Gyms may have remained shut during the lockdown but people found a way to keep working out, video call et all. Be it Zumba, yoga, cardio or MMA, fitness classes of all kinds went online as people continued to sweat it out. 

Mind matters: If there was a small silver siling to the pandemic, it has got to be the much-needed spotlight it shone on mental health. Be it dealing with plans that went astray, fear of the virus or pressure at work, this year has been hard on everyone. The widespread conversation on mental health, however, helped make it more acceptable to open up about these issues. 

Holistic wellness: The pandemic forced a period of reflection on many, making people realise that wellness goes beyond the physical realm. Many got involved with spirituality, meditation, breathing exercises, journalling and other such activities to better handle their emotional state. Snooze button: Sleep turned out to be the biggest casualty of the lockdown. Balancing work from home and me time led to many complaints about erratic sleep patterns. This soon turned into a big concern, as loss of sleep also affect one’s immune system. 

TECH TALK: With medicos available for consultations at the tip of our fingertips, it gave us all the more reason to step out less. There was also a huge demand for wearable technology, as sedentary lifestyles kicked in deeper. These mini devices collect data such as heart rate, blood pressure, etc and helped people stay in the pink of health.
 

