Virus and vocab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has been a good teacher, especially when it came to becoming well-versed with medical terms. Here are some we learned this year:

Plasma therapy: Blood transfusion took on renewed importance during the pandemic. However, the jury is still out on the efficacy of this treatment.

Oximeter: This device became as commonplace as a flashlight in our houses.

Herd immunity: The world still speaks about how herd immunity in India helped us deal with the pandemic but hasn’t it been our secret weapon many a times?

N95 mask: This went flying off pharmacy shelves as quickly as hot cakes.

Vaccine trial: All eyes are set on news about vaccine trials happening for Covid-19. This year people don’t seem to mind being the first set to get the vaccine.

Viral load: This term refers to the amount of virus in an infected person’s blood. So in layman’s terms, it’s a way to figure out if it’s going to be home or institutional quarantine.

Doomscrolling: This was something all of us were guilty of. Spending more time on phones and consuming information from forwarded messages, which was certified from some anonymous Dr XYZ. This turned out to take a huge toll on our mental health.