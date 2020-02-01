Home Cities Bengaluru

10 new patients quarantined at home for Coronavirus test

A senior doctor said that the patients were showing influenza-like symptoms and will be quarantined at home.

Published: 01st February 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Officials monitor patients in the isolation ward set up at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on Friday

Officials monitor patients in the isolation ward set up at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As India reels from the novel coronavirus scare, patients are showing up at hospitals to get diagnosed based on symptoms they show, fearing that they have the disease. 

"Altogether 10 new patients came to the hospital on Friday. We have taken their samples to send for testing. They were showing influenza-like symptoms. They will be quarantined at home. Of the three patients who returned from Wuhan and were kept in the isolation unit of the hospital, two of them have tested negative for the disease," said director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, C Nagaraja. 

The two have been discharged, while the hospital awaits the report of the third isolated patient. Of the 13 samples sent from Karnataka before Friday, 12 have tested negative. "Coronaviruses are types of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tract of mammals, including humans. They are associated with common cold, pneumonia, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). It can also affect the gut," a government advisory reads. Symptoms include fever, cough, running nose (cold) and chest radiographs showing lesions on both lungs. 

Over 4000 screened at  Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: A total of 4,367 flyers have been thermal screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus at Kempegowda International Airport in the past 11 days.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr BG Prakash, joint director, Communicable Diseases, Health Department said, “We began thermal screening at the airport on January 20, and till Jan 31, we have screened 4,367 passengers, which is an average of 350 people per day."

He added that the screening is being carried out for passengers coming from two flights from China and a third flight which halts here while on transit to other Indian cities.  "We check for fever symptoms and any passenger who shows them is referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases Bengaluru coronavirus suspects
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp