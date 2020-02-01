Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru MTC driver suspended for slapping rider

A recent video on Twitter, where a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus driver is seen slapping the rider of a two-wheeler several times for allegedly cutting across the bus, went viral.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent video on Twitter, where a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver is seen slapping the rider of a two-wheeler several times for allegedly cutting across the bus due to which the bus stopped in the middle of the road, has gone viral.

The incident had occurred in Mahadevapura on Thursday.The video was recorded by one Hamid, a commuter on the bus (KA 57 F 822), which was plying between Silk Board and Hebbal. Hamid had said that the two-wheeler was trying cut across the bus from the right side.

After the driver returned to his seat, the video shows Hamid confronting the driver over his actions. The driver angrily responded by saying, "Who are you to ask? Speak in Kannada.”BMTC and even the City Police chief Bhaskar Rao have responded to the video and have requested for the location. “Law and order police will take immediate action," said Rao.

The corporation has also released a statement. "The video regarding the BMTC bus driver Santosh Badiger of Depot 28 misbehaving with the public was seen on social media. In this regard, we wish to inform that the driver has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered. Further, these type of misbehaving incidents will be taken very seriously and disciplinary action shall be taken against such employees," their statement said. 

A senior BMTC official told The New indian Express that the driver was undergoing training. This incident occurred despite the corporation conducting awareness programmes for its drivers and conductors on dealing with the public. "The driver had already undergone one round of training," the official added.

