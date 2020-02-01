Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, you can check health vitals at Bengaluru's KSR railway station

Passengers can now check vital cardiac health parameters like BP and pulse rate before hopping on to a train.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:52 AM

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station in Bengaluru

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station in Bengaluru (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Passengers can now check vital cardiac health parameters like BP and pulse rate before hopping on to a train. The ‘Pulse Active Station’ was launched at Platform One of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) City railway station on Friday and is set to be launched at Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur too. 

The IoT (Internet of Things)-based smart kiosk has been conceptualised and installed by a Hyderabad based multi-disciplinary organisation and was inaugurated by Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division. 

"It will generate a report on 21 body parameters and risk indicators for 12 lifestyle diseases. The parameters include physical dimensions such as height, weight, BMI as well as cardiac health including blood pressure, SPO2 (arterial oxygen saturation or the amount of oxygen in the blood) and pulse rate," said an official release.

It added that among the conditions for which indicators are provided are diabetes, osteoarthritis and cardiac issues. "The next Pulse Active Station will be opened at Cantonment railway station in February and later at Yesvantpur station," the DRM told TNIE. 

The report is generated in no time. The charges to make use of the facility are as follows: Body Mass Index (BMI)-Rs.50; BMI & BP-Rs.80; BMI, BP and Sugar-Rs 150. The kiosk will also provide body composition analysis which shows the percentage of body fat, mineral content, muscle and bone strength and body water content.

