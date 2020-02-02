Celebrating life and times of Lucy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a banquet hall at Sahakara Nagar, one could notice a group of 60 people gathered to remember Lucy, who was Ashutosh Sundaram and Sonam Gupta’s seven-year-old Labrador.

He was diagnosed with kidney ailments in 2017 and passed away on January 11, after over a year and a half of battling for her life.

Lucy; (right)

Ashutosh Sundaram

and Sonam Gupta

with the labrador

One could witness posters, charts and photos of the late pet who had an impact on the daily lives of everyone gathered at her memorial on February 1. People exchanged fond memories of Lucy and went on to play short video clips of the pet, which showcased moments of affection and innocence. While they were still reeling from the loss, happiness was spread across the memorial ceremony through the memories left behind.

Recalling the time when Sundaram first picked up Lucy from a family in Hyderabad, he emphasised on the instant connect he shared with her.

“I stacked up the car with pillows and every other element to make the drive back to Bengaluru comfortable for her. We stopped in the evening at a restaurant on the highway and she just ran from the restaurant towards the road. That was a scare and I screamed at the top of my voice and she just froze on the divider. It was a close shave and I wouldn’t have forgiven myself had it gone any other way,” he said.

Sundaram, who has had eight pets over the years, describes Lucy as someone who healed him after he lost his parents in 2014 and 2015. As pet parents, the couple hosted the memorial service as a mark of respect to Lucy, which brought together friends, family and fellow pet parents.

“Lucy was a constant part of our celebrations and they were not complete without her. When she was battling her illness, her creatinine levels were 10 times than what it should have been. The doctors wondered how she was battling cheerfully. I guess it was because she wanted us to be happy,” said Gupta.