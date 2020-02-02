Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrating life and times of Lucy

In a banquet hall at Sahakara Nagar, one could notice a group of 60 people gathered to remember Lucy,

Published: 02nd February 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a banquet hall at Sahakara Nagar, one could notice a group of 60 people gathered to remember Lucy, who was Ashutosh Sundaram and Sonam Gupta’s seven-year-old Labrador.

He was diagnosed with kidney ailments in 2017 and passed away on January 11, after over a year and a half of battling for her life.

Lucy; (right)
Ashutosh Sundaram
and Sonam Gupta
with the labrador

One could witness posters, charts and photos of the late pet who had an impact on the daily lives of everyone gathered at her memorial on February 1. People exchanged fond memories of Lucy and went on to play short video clips of the pet, which showcased moments of affection and innocence. While they were still reeling from the loss, happiness was spread across the memorial ceremony through the memories left behind.

Recalling the time when Sundaram first picked up Lucy from a family in Hyderabad, he emphasised on the instant connect he shared with her.

“I stacked up the car with pillows and every other element to make the drive back to Bengaluru comfortable for her. We stopped in the evening at a restaurant on the highway and she just ran from the restaurant towards the road. That was a scare and I screamed at the top of my voice and she just froze on the divider. It was a close shave and I wouldn’t have forgiven myself had it gone any other way,” he said.

Sundaram, who has had eight pets over the years, describes Lucy as someone who healed him after he lost his parents in 2014 and 2015. As pet parents, the couple hosted the memorial service as a mark of respect to Lucy, which brought together friends, family and fellow pet parents.

“Lucy was a constant part of our celebrations and they were not complete without her. When she was battling her illness, her creatinine levels were 10 times than what it should have been. The doctors wondered how she was battling cheerfully. I guess it was because she wanted us to be happy,” said Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp