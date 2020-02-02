Home Cities Bengaluru

Zero-waste lifestyle made easy

Leading a zero-waste lifestyle often comes with the notion that it is either too expensive or difficult.

Published: 02nd February 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leading a zero-waste lifestyle often comes with the notion that it is either too expensive or difficult. But a new online course by Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solutions aims to help make your journey to a zero-waste lifestyle easier.

Recently launched on January 27, the 30-day course contains a mix of expert insights, educational material and DIY videos to help you incorporate changes you can make both on a personal level and communal level. 

“There are innumerable problems with how the world is functioning today but with this course, we wanted to break it down to areas people can actually relate to,” explains Tim de Ridder, a sustainability consultant and education officer who also helped in designing the course.

“You can think of it like 10 different buckets,” adds Mehul Manjeshwar, the head of marketing at the company, adding that the different areas considered are gifting, occupation, fashion, home care, kitchen use, and so on.

The self-paced series, consisting of videos that are around 10 minutes long, looks at both small and big changes one can implement in their lifestyle.

For example, the occupation portion looks at how stationery (from plastic pens to ink pens) can help bring about sustainability there, whereas the city-wide segment looks at how one can join various action groups for climate change, rely more on public transport or segregate waste. 

With an aim to provide a good balance, the expert-led insights and educational material is also supported by fun DIYs, such as making your own toothpaste. For experts, the team has reached out to people across all fields, including a wellness expert. “They talk about how every element, from root to stem, of food can be incorporated so as to not have any wastage,” explains Sahar Mansoor, the founder of the company. 

“A course like this helps one gain perspective and objectivity, while understanding their waste activity better,” says Ridder. Agrees Manjeswar, who says the biggest takeaway from this would be knowing that one can be a part of the solution, should they choose to.

“I tried to be sustainable in both my travel and occupation but through working on this course, I realised other ways in which I can lead a more zero-waste lifestyle. For example, instead of a chemical laden all-purpose home cleaner, I’ve tried to make my own bio-enzyme alternative to use,” he says. Currently, registrations for the first batch of the course are open till February 10 and is priced at Rs 699.

“But we will introduce a second batch in March or April,” adds Mansoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp