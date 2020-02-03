Home Cities Bengaluru

AC suburban rail might have high minimun fare, says senior railway official

Unlike the local trains that ferry commuters in Mumbai and Chennai, Bengaluru’s entire suburban rail system will have only air-conditioned coaches similar to Metro trains.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

AC locals will run between CSMT and Kalyan

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike the local trains that ferry commuters in Mumbai and Chennai, Bengaluru’s entire suburban rail system will have only air-conditioned coaches similar to Metro trains.

The running of such trains and the cost of maintenance will be much higher, pointed out a senior railway official.

Explaining the system of Mumbai local trains where he has worked extensively, the official said that the minimum ticket fare for 2nd class is Rs 5 for up to 10 km.

“There is going to be a difference in the suburban system of Mumbai and Bengaluru. Mumbai locals are non-AC and there are 2nd class and 1st class coaches. In Bengaluru, the coaches of locals shall be all AC. Hence, the minimum fare could be more than double of that in Mumbai. That is why the minimum fare of suburban rail here will be closer to Bengaluru Metro’s min fare of Rs 10.”

Another official with experience of working in Chennai said that the minimum fare was just Rs 5 for a distance of nearly 10 km between Park Station and Guindy. “It has been so for decades. The suburban service is the lifeline for many there,” he added.

A senior official said that Bengaluru as a City is placed on a higher notch than Chennai or Mumbai.

“Both those cities are labour-intensive and the cheap fares are aimed at helping them. Bengaluru is at a different level -- associated with IT, outsourcing, biotech and creativity.”

The new suburban rail policy is keen that fares are priced reasonably so that operations are sustainable through ticket fare.

“Running of local trains by Indian Railways causes enormous loss because of cheap fares. The Centre does not want that scenario to be repeated.”

Project will be completed in 3 years, says CM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the suburban rail project will be completed in three years, at an estimated cost of Rs18,600 crore.

“The project cost will be shared - 20 per cent by the state, 20 per cent by the Centre and the rest as institutional loans,” he said.  

Yediyurappa said the project has been a long-standing dream of Bengalureans. Stations will come up at 57 places in Bengaluru. The trains, all AC coaches, will operate from 5 am to midnight. Railways minister Suresh Angadi said ticket prices have not been decided yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp