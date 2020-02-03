AC suburban rail might have high minimun fare, says senior railway official

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike the local trains that ferry commuters in Mumbai and Chennai, Bengaluru’s entire suburban rail system will have only air-conditioned coaches similar to Metro trains.

The running of such trains and the cost of maintenance will be much higher, pointed out a senior railway official.

Explaining the system of Mumbai local trains where he has worked extensively, the official said that the minimum ticket fare for 2nd class is Rs 5 for up to 10 km.

“There is going to be a difference in the suburban system of Mumbai and Bengaluru. Mumbai locals are non-AC and there are 2nd class and 1st class coaches. In Bengaluru, the coaches of locals shall be all AC. Hence, the minimum fare could be more than double of that in Mumbai. That is why the minimum fare of suburban rail here will be closer to Bengaluru Metro’s min fare of Rs 10.”

Another official with experience of working in Chennai said that the minimum fare was just Rs 5 for a distance of nearly 10 km between Park Station and Guindy. “It has been so for decades. The suburban service is the lifeline for many there,” he added.

A senior official said that Bengaluru as a City is placed on a higher notch than Chennai or Mumbai.

“Both those cities are labour-intensive and the cheap fares are aimed at helping them. Bengaluru is at a different level -- associated with IT, outsourcing, biotech and creativity.”

The new suburban rail policy is keen that fares are priced reasonably so that operations are sustainable through ticket fare.

“Running of local trains by Indian Railways causes enormous loss because of cheap fares. The Centre does not want that scenario to be repeated.”

Project will be completed in 3 years, says CM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the suburban rail project will be completed in three years, at an estimated cost of Rs18,600 crore.

“The project cost will be shared - 20 per cent by the state, 20 per cent by the Centre and the rest as institutional loans,” he said.

Yediyurappa said the project has been a long-standing dream of Bengalureans. Stations will come up at 57 places in Bengaluru. The trains, all AC coaches, will operate from 5 am to midnight. Railways minister Suresh Angadi said ticket prices have not been decided yet.