National Police University a good idea, should focus on studies related to crime pattern, behaviour: Experts

Though more details of the proposed university are not revealed, former DGP DV Guruprasad welcomed the move, saying there is a need for such a university.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central government, in its budget, proposes to establish the National Police University. While the project is still in its infancy, experts have welcomed the move as it would help police face new challenges.

While there is a dearth of academic institutions in the country to study issues related to policing, the Rajasthan state government has established the Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice in Jodhpur, with the focus on teaching and research in the field of policing, social sciences, criminal justice, public safety and security, and other related areas.

“I think the university will focus on studies and research on policing. There are no proper academic institutions for issues related to policing. The university should not restrict itself to giving degrees to students in police-related subjects and students should not just aim at joining the police department. Importance should be given to academic study and research of issues like crime pattern and behaviour, and solutions should also be offered,” he said.

A serving IPS officer, who did not wish to be named, said it is necessary to have an academic institution that can help the police department.

“Constables to IPS officers, all are trained on various aspects of policing. But once they join the force, it’s hard to study police issues due to constraints. An academic institution can help the police department with proper research and offer solutions to challenges faced
by police.”

Former DG & IGP ST Ramesh said, “I cannot comment on the proposed university as details are not available. We should wait and watch whether it will be a university dedicated to police studies, and research work related to policing issues in a democracy. It is also possible that the university is intended as a feeder channel for the police department by preparing students to join the police forces on the lines of the National Defence Academy. If so, will they work out modalities for appointment to the state and central police forces, since policing is a state subject and each state has its own policy for police recruitment.”

