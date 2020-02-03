St Paul’s students emerge victorious at Bank of Baroda Champ Quiz competition 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After four nail-biting rounds during the finals of 34th Bank of Baroda State-Level High School Annual Baroda Champ Quiz Competition 2020, students of St Paul’s English School emerged victorious.

Eight teams participated in the competition with students from different school. The winners walked away with Rs 60,000 followed by the first runner-up, Presidency School – Nandini Layout winning Rs 40,000. Quiz master Girish Subramaniam the students on general knowledge, finance, history, pop culture, literature, language, technology and other facts from around the globe.

Manvith Harikiran and Nidhish Palanikumar, students of 8th standard who won said that their strategy was to play to each of their strengths.

“We had lost two other quizzes recently and were under pressure. We are on cloud nine after winning. While my teammate is good in general knowledge, current affairs and science, I am good in technology and pop culture. We played to our strengths and made up for each other’s weakness,” said Manvith.

“This is the 1st quiz after the bank merger. We have applied for the title of ‘longest-running quiz competition’ in the Limca Book of Records and are waiting to hear from them,” said Birendra Kumar, general manager, Chief Coordination, South.

“This is a very good legacy to carry forward and we took it to a different level with technical presentation. This quiz is a noble activity taken up by the bank. There were banking and finance questions in the quiz, which was a way of introducing the children to the world of banking,” said Sunil Sinha, DGM, South Zone, Bank of Baroda, adding that such activities help shape leaders of tomorrow.

“We also arranged a stall which informed students about educational loans with low-interest rates,” said SK Rastogi, DGM, Premises and Equipment, South Zone, Bank of Baroda.