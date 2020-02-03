Home Cities Bengaluru

Trio arrested after 21-year-old BTech student sends live location of kidnappers to brother

The accused, Matheen (29) and Suhail (30), are residents of Ramanagara. The incident took place on
January 25.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ijoor police in Ramanagara district arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old BTech student and her friend. Strangely, the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 5,000 to release the girl and allowed her to use her phone.

Police said the girl and her classmate, fourth-year BTech students from a well-known college in Bengaluru, had gone to Mysuru on a bike for a project.

They left Mysuru around 3 pm and reached Ramanagara around 6.20 pm. When she got a phone call from a friend, they stopped near a bank so that she could speak.

Suddenly, three men waylaid them.

They hurled expletives at the girl, saying that she was a Muslim and should not roam around with a boy from another religion.

The trio told them that they would take them to their office and resolve the issue.

One of them snatched the bike key from the boy and asked the girl to go with him, while the other two took the boy with them.

“The girl and her abductor roamed around Ramanagara for more than three hours. He demanded Rs 5,000 from her to be set free, while his accomplices took the boy to another place. Meanwhile, the accused allowed her to speak to her brother after she said that she had no money, and would arrange for the money through him,” the police said.

“She spoke to her brother about her predicament over the phone and shared her location with him. Her brother transferred the money into her account and spoke to the Ramanagara police, who tracked her using her phone, and reached Kailancha village. They rescued her as she was going to an ATM, and the accused fled. When the girl contacted her friend, he said that he had been freed as well,” the police added.

Later, police gathered information about the accused and arrested two of them and recovered the bike belonging to the boy.

