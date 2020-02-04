Bizman scammed of Rs 42 lakh in online fraud

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old businessman was cheated of Rs 42 lakh by cybercriminals who claimed to be owners of a Canadian company. The fraudsters asked the victim to supply medicine for cancer and sent a purchase order for $2.4 million and made him pay several charges and cheated him.

The victim, Mallesh Lingachar, a resident to Malleswaram, has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police, seeking legal action against those who cheated him.

He has stated in the complaint that he was contacted by someone, claiming to be the owner of Cancer Research Centre in Canada, in July last year, and was told that there was an opportunity to supply ‘Sub-Saharan Antivrials Vaccines’. The complainant replied to the email and sent the quotation.

“I received the purchase order dated August 1, 2019 to supply 500 units whose total value was $2.4 million. I was then asked to buy 10 samples by spending Rs. 19.75 lakh and keep it for inspection. Despite several requests, the supplier, whom I routed through the owner of the company, refused to give invoices. I met a person in Mumbai and gave him the samples. To make me believe that they had transferred the money, they sent me a fake online fund transfer document. But when I checked with the bank, they said no money was credited to my bank account,” he stated in the complaint.

“Then, subsequently, the Canada company director said money had been sent to RBI and I was given some phone numbers and email IDs. Those people made me pay 1% conversion charges amounting to Rs 17 lakh through three different bank transfers. Further, I was made to pay Rs 5.72 lakh, as stamp duty charges through two bank transactions. Again, they are demanding another Rs.1.82 lakh. So far, I have paid Rs 42.47 lakh for various purposes as demanded by them,” he stated in the complaint.

The Cyber Crime police have registered a case against Alex Wolff, James Goldbun, Kavita Thakur, Padmanabhan and Karuna.