Games, photoshoots, family time: City cops enjoy day in the sun

Iffath Fathima

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce work pressure among police officers, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has come up with an initiative wherein cops get a day off to spend with their families.

On Sunday, officers from the North Division gathered at their respective stations with their families, dressed in casuals, and took part in various fun activities. This was followed by a family photoshoot and lunch.

Speaking to TNIE, Rao said, “The last three months have been very exhausting for our officers. They have not been able to spend time with their families due to frequent protests and rallies. Hence, I decided to give them a break so they could spend time with their families. We had six-seven teams of photographers, and the pictures were handed out to the families as keepsakes.”

The North Division has 18 stations, with about 1,200 officers. “First, the families gathered at police stations and they were then taken to a park for a photoshoot and games. The officers were happy and said it was stress-relieving,” said Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division).

Rao said that recently, in the South Division, a baby shower was organised for two pregnant officers. “This is also one way of sensitising officers. When we start to humanise them, they will behave better with the public too,” he added.

Recently, Rao had also taken an initiative to give officers leave on their birthdays.An inspector from Rajgopal Nagar Police station said, “Everyone was happy with the initiative. We had a good time interacting with officers and their families.”