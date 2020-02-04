IISc to impart eco studies, green skills

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian nstitute of Science (IISc) will organise a Green Skill Development Programme to equip engineering students with environmental skills.

The training, focused on ‘valuation of ecosystem goods and services’ is planned for degree and post-graduate students from across India, where 32 participants will take up the 15-day course in March. Approved by the Union government under the Skill India Mission, the course also aims at addressing complaints from public about engineers not being familar with skills to deal with lake rejuvenation, tree plantation and maintenance.

Prof TV Ramachandra of the Centre for Ecological Sciences of IISc told TNIE that the course has been designed so that the best of talent get an opportunity and definite placement in places of their choice, “most importantly government departments”.

The first batch of 18 students last year joined NGOs, the forest department, the lake development authority, public works department and bio-diversity boards. This year, the number has nearly doubled and the students have been chosen from over 300 applicants.

The programme endeavours to develop green-skilled workers having technical knowledge and commitment to sustainable development.

“The course addresses issues of the ecological system, environmental training, waste management, economic value of the eco-system and use of technology. Many economic, civil engineering and post graduate engineering students have been selected for the course. The importance of the course is the direct recruitment opportunity the students get and (government) departments get well qualified personnel,” he said.