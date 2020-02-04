Nearly 50% patients do not seek treatment

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On January 28, 42-year-old Savitha Kumari, a homemaker from Davangere, thought her life had shattered. She is one of thousands of people in Karnataka who do not seek treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. It is my fate. But I am not going to come back for treatment. I cannot be an added burden to my family. I heard that once you get cancer there is no cure. This secret will die with me and my sister,” she told The New Indian Express.

The Kidwai Institute of Oncology gets the highest number of cancer cases in Karnataka. Of 20,085 people diagnosed with cancer in the past year, nearly 9,000 did not return for treatment, Dr Ramachandra C, director of Kidwai Institute of Oncology, told .

“They even take their files and go away.” he said.There are many reasons that prevent people from seeking treatment.

“Cancer is a long journey. Despite innovations in developing cures, it is still a disease which threatens people, literally. From the burden of physical and mental pain caused by the disease to the money needed for treatment, it is definitely a long road. Many don’t even want to accept the news,” Dr Ramachandra said.

Another factor that deters treatment is access to hospitals, said Dr Ramesh, epidemiologist at Kidwai hospitals. “Every district has to have a multi-speciality cancer hospital. We get the highest number of patients from North Karnataka. Most work in fields and their presence there matters every single day. To leave their work and tend to their health is a distant aspiration or priority. They ignore the disease until they reach stage 3, after which it becomes very difficult to cure,” said Dr Ramesh.

Dr Ramachandra says storing patient data digitally would help counsel patients and ensure they seek treatment. “Kidwai will soon go paperless and I think other government hospitals should follow. Once that happens, the progress of patients’ condition can also be monitored. Currently, many leave with a diagnosis or even before confirming if they have cancer or not.”