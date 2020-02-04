New traffic kiosks a relief for constables

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday installed 19 new traffic kiosks for traffic police personnel on duty for long hours at the city’s junctions.

These traffic kiosks -- also called traffic umbrellas -- are meant for traffic personnel to take a break and rest during duty hours. The kiosks will include a first-aid box, fans, charging points, speakers and CCTV cameras, besides basic facilities like water and space to have their meals or snacks.

The initiative is under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and a demo kiosk was put up at IPP Centre in Malleswaram. Former BBMP chief N Manjunath Prasad and former Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) Commissioner P Harishekaran had inspected the kiosk, which was then finalised last year.

The installation of the kiosk was publicly announced by Mayor Goutham Kumar on Twitter, who called traffic personnel “unsung heroes”. The idea to bring in new kiosks took root last year, with the corporation expected to bring in 389 kiosks. Finally, BBMP has installed 19 kiosks.

Justifying the installation of the new kiosks, a traffic constable at Balekundri Circle said, “Most of the old police kiosks were ill-maintained.”